SLU chess team wins national championship

The finals of the tourney wrapped up Sunday with the Billiken board warriors edging Webster University for the title, known as the President’s Cup.
Texas Tech University finished third and the University of Texas at Dallas ended up in fourth.
The victory prompted coach Alejandro Ramirez to blow the tea's horn after the victory
"We have won every event we can participate in: The national champion feather was the last one we were missing on our cap," he said. "Now, SLU is undoubtedly the No. 1 chess university in the country.”
SLU players on the tournament team were Cemil Can Ali Marandi, Dariusz Swiercz, Nikolas Theodorou, Akshat Chandra, Benjamin Bok and Robby Kevlishvili.
Grandmaster Dariusz Swiercz studies his next move while competing against Grandmaster Leinier Perez Dominguez in the eleventh round of the U.S. Chess Championships on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Saint Louis Chess Club. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com