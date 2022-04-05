 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SLU chess team wins national championship

Check and mate for the St. Louis University chess team, which this past weekend won the collegiate chess national championship.

The finals of the tourney wrapped up Sunday with the Billiken board warriors edging Webster University for the title, known as the President’s Cup.

Texas Tech University finished third and the University of Texas at Dallas ended up in fourth.

Round eleven at U.S. Chess Championships

Grandmaster Dariusz Swiercz studies his next move while competing against Grandmaster Leinier Perez Dominguez in the eleventh round of the U.S. Chess Championships on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Saint Louis Chess Club. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

The victory prompted coach Alejandro Ramirez to blow the tea's horn after the victory

"We have won every event we can participate in: The national champion feather was the last one we were missing on our cap," he said. "Now, SLU is undoubtedly the No. 1 chess university in the country.”

SLU players on the tournament team were Cemil Can Ali Marandi, Dariusz Swiercz, Nikolas TheodorouAkshat Chandra, Benjamin Bok and Robby Kevlishvili.

Ramirez gave special mention to Marandi and Swiercz, who have been on the team since its inception in 2016. The squad has a total of 14 players.

