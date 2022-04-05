SLU chess team wins national championship

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Check and mate for the St. Louis University chess team, which this past weekend won the collegiate chess national championship.

The finals of the tourney wrapped up Sunday with the Billiken board warriors edging Webster University for the title, known as the President’s Cup.

Texas Tech University finished third and the University of Texas at Dallas ended up in fourth.

The victory prompted coach Alejandro Ramirez to blow the tea's horn after the victory

"We have won every event we can participate in: The national champion feather was the last one we were missing on our cap," he said. "Now, SLU is undoubtedly the No. 1 chess university in the country.”

SLU players on the tournament team were Cemil Can Ali Marandi, Dariusz Swiercz, Nikolas Theodorou, Akshat Chandra, Benjamin Bok and Robby Kevlishvili.

Ramirez gave special mention to Marandi and Swiercz, who have been on the team since its inception in 2016. The squad has a total of 14 players.

