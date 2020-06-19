SLU doctor named to national vaccine committee

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dr. Daniel Hoft of St. Louis University has been appointed to the National Vaccine Advisory Committee.

Hoft is the director for SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development and director of the division of infectious diseases, allergy and immunology.

The advisory committee works with the National Vaccine Program and is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' infectious disease policy and HIV/AIDS program.

Committee members provide peer review, consultations and makes recommendations to the U.S. health department on issues such as vaccine research and development, testing safety, licensing of manufacturers, and vaccine production and distribution.