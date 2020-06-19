SLU doctor named to national vaccine committee

Dr. Daniel Hoft of St. Louis University has been appointed to the National Vaccine Advisory Committee.
Hoft is the director for SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development and director of the division of infectious diseases, allergy and immunology.
The advisory committee works with the National Vaccine Program and is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' infectious disease policy and HIV/AIDS program.
Committee members provide peer review, consultations and makes recommendations to the U.S. health department on issues such as vaccine research and development, testing safety, licensing of manufacturers, and vaccine production and distribution.
Hoft and other SLU researchers currently are working to develop tests to identify people in the very early stages of coronavirus infection and also those who have recovered from COVID-19.
His term expires in 2024. In a statement from the university, Hoft called the appointment a "great honor and responsibility."
"We hope that one of our groups makes such a significant discovery that it could be implemented very quickly to either mitigate the disease or disrupt transmission," said Michael Diamond, a professor of medicine at Washington University.
