SLU grad landing spacecraft on Mars next week

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NASA mission manager Fernando Abilleira, a St. Louis University grad, promised six months ago to write this bureau when the NASA spacecraft whose design and navigation he manages got close to Mars.

It has, and so he did.

Launched in late July and after a journey of about 280 million miles, Mars 2020 Perseverance will enter the Martian atmosphere on Feb. 18, Abilleira said.

Shortly thereafter, the craft will land inside a crater named "Jezero," a 3-billion-year-old site that features a possible ancient lake formation that could have preserved microbial life, he said.

In addition to numerous cameras and environmental sensors, Perseverance also is equipped with microphones that NASA said will provide sounds from another surface other than earth for the first time in history.

Abilleira works for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and is the deputy mission manager in charge of design and navigation for this project, a job that earned him a spot at the main console at mission control.

He earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering in 1999 from SLU's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, and then a master's degree from there in 2001. He went to work for NASA in 2004.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.