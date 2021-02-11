 Skip to main content
SLU grad landing spacecraft on Mars next week
NASA mission manager Fernando Abilleira, a St. Louis University grad, promised six months ago to write this bureau when the NASA spacecraft whose design and navigation he manages got close to Mars.

It has, and so he did.

Launched in late July and after a journey of about 280 million miles, Mars 2020 Perseverance will enter the Martian atmosphere on Feb. 18, Abilleira said.

Shortly thereafter, the craft will land inside a crater named "Jezero," a 3-billion-year-old site that features a possible ancient lake formation that could have preserved microbial life, he said.

In addition to numerous cameras and environmental sensors, Perseverance also is equipped with microphones that NASA said will provide sounds from another surface other than earth for the first time in history.

Fernando Abilleira

St. Louis University graduate Fernando Abilleira, a deputy manager of the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission. (NASA JPL/Caltech)

Abilleira works for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and is the deputy mission manager in charge of design and navigation for this project, a job that earned him a spot at the main console at mission control.

He earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering in 1999 from SLU's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, and then a master's degree from there in 2001. He went to work for NASA in 2004.

