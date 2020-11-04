SLU professor inducted into national nursing academy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A tip of the nurse's cap goes to Suzanne Mahon, a hematology and oncology professor at St. Louis University's medical school.

Last week, Mahon was inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, one of 230 nurses so honored.

Mahon's practice focuses on advancing care in cancer genetics. She has worked in the field of cancer prevention and detection, including genetic testing for hereditary predisposition to developing cancer.

A member of numerous boards and task forces during her career, Mahon has published more than 220 articles in medical journals.

Mahon received her bachelor's and master's degrees from SLU, and her doctorate in nursing from Rush University in Chicago.

