SLU professor inducted into national nursing academy
A tip of the nurse's cap goes to Suzanne Mahon, a hematology and oncology professor at St. Louis University's medical school.

Last week, Mahon was inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, one of 230 nurses so honored.

Suzanne Mahon

Suzanne Mahon. (Photo by SLU Care)

Mahon's practice focuses on advancing care in cancer genetics. She has worked in the field of cancer prevention and detection, including genetic testing for hereditary predisposition to developing cancer.

A member of numerous boards and task forces during her career, Mahon has published more than 220 articles in medical journals.

Mahon received her bachelor's and master's degrees from SLU, and her doctorate in nursing from Rush University in Chicago.



