SLU student honored for work with visually impaired

A St. Louis University student is being lauded statewide as a leader in disability inclusion.

Seyoon Choi, a junior who is majoring in social work, has been selected for the Youth Leadership Award by the Governor's Council on Disability.

The honor recognizes outstanding Missouri youth (age 16-26) for "exemplary leadership by making a difference in their community."

Choi, who is visually impaired, serves as co-chair of the communications committee of the National Association of Blind Students and produces its podcast.

He also works as a research assistant in SLU's Chrome Lab, which promotes better interaction between people and machines.

The award announcement also noted that "in his spare time," Choi creates educational tutorials on his YouTube channel, "Blind Insider."

