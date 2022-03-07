 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SLU student honored for work with visually impaired

  • 0
Seyoon Choi

Seyoon Choi (Photo courtesy of St. Louis University)

A St. Louis University student is being lauded statewide as a leader in disability inclusion.

Seyoon Choi, a junior who is majoring in social work, has been selected for the Youth Leadership Award by the Governor's Council on Disability.

The honor recognizes outstanding Missouri youth (age 16-26) for "exemplary leadership by making a difference in their community."

Choi, who is visually impaired, serves as co-chair of the communications committee of the National Association of Blind Students and produces its podcast.

He also works as a research assistant in SLU's Chrome Lab, which promotes better interaction between people and machines.

The award announcement also noted that "in his spare time," Choi creates educational tutorials on his YouTube channel, "Blind Insider."

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News