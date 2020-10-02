 Skip to main content
SLUH teacher wins 2020 Loeb Award for science/math mentoring
SLUH teacher wins 2020 Loeb Award for science/math mentoring

  • 0
Daniel See of St. Louis University High

Daniel See of St. Louis University High. (Photo by St. Louis Science Center)

Top-of-the-class kudos to Daniel See, chairman of the computer science department at St. Louis University High, who on Friday was named the winner of the 2020 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Prize.

The award, which recognizes excellence in the teaching of math and science, is presented annually by the St. Louis Science Center.

Others honored Friday were award runner-up Kathy Costello of St. James Catholic School in Millstadt, Illinois, and three other finalists, Kathy Alt of Millstadt Consolidated School, Rashida Chatman of Pamoja Prep Academy in St. Louis and Teri Range of O’Fallon (Illinois) Township High School.

Carol Loeb, a math teacher for 57 years, said this year's awards are "particularly meaningful, as teachers across the world have been navigating new challenges to continue teaching during the global pandemic."

The prize was established in 1995. It was endowed in 2002 by Loeb and her late husband, former May Department Stores board chairman Jerome Loeb.

