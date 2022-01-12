Social service agency lands new executive director

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
The Haven of Grace, a social agency that helps homeless pregnant women, has named Patricia Bosman as its new executive director.
In a statement, Bosman said she looks forward to serving "vulnerable women and children who can benefit from our programming as they elevate to a place of independence and success in life."
Bosman, who has 30 years of experience with both non-profit and corporate businesses, will start her new job on Feb. 1.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.