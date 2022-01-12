 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Social service agency lands new executive director
0 comments

Social service agency lands new executive director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Bosman

Patricia Bosman (Photo by Haven of Grace)

The Haven of Grace, a social agency that helps homeless pregnant women, has named Patricia Bosman as its new executive director.

In a statement, Bosman said she looks forward to serving "vulnerable women and children who can benefit from our programming as they elevate to a place of independence and success in life."

Bosman, who has 30 years of experience with both non-profit and corporate businesses, will start her new job on Feb. 1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Should Missouri give music producers a tax break?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News