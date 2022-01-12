Social service agency lands new executive director

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Haven of Grace, a social agency that helps homeless pregnant women, has named Patricia Bosman as its new executive director.

In a statement, Bosman said she looks forward to serving "vulnerable women and children who can benefit from our programming as they elevate to a place of independence and success in life."

Bosman, who has 30 years of experience with both non-profit and corporate businesses, will start her new job on Feb. 1.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.