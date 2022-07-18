Some change in June radio ratings, but KSHE still No. 1

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Picking the top 10 radio stations in the St. Louis area, by ratings and in order, can be a bit tricky — except for predicting that KSHE (94.7 FM) will grab the No. 1 spot.

The classic rock station once again in June topped the June book of the Nielsen ratings, earning a rating of 10.0. That rating representing the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners every day between 6 a.m. and midnight.

Making a noteworthy jump into second place was adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), which had clocked in at No. 5 in May.

Finishing out the top 10 were: adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); and news/talk KMOX (1120 AM).

KMOX led the talk-station field, with a rating of 4.7. That total repeats the roughly 1% increase in the station’s audience that arrived in April with Cardinal baseball broadcasts.

Right behind KMOX at No. 11 was sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), this market’s ESPN affiliate.

Of the other main talk stations in STL, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 15 and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) was No. 16.

STL is the 24th largest radio market in the nation.