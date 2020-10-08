Somewhat healthy: St. Louis lands in middle of 'uninsured' cities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With health issues forced to the forefront in this year of the coronavirus, St. Louisans are not in the worst shape when it comes to having health insurance.

Then again, we're not all that great either.

Looking at the 66 cities in the U.S. with a population of 300,000 or more, our fair burg was No. 39 — meaning 38 cities had more insured residents per capita and 27 had fewer insured residents, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

Among our major-city neighbors, Louisville was the best with a No. 8 ranking. Cincinnati came in at No. 21 and Chicago was rated at No. 34.

The major neighbors with a higher percentage of uninsured residents were: Indianapolis (40), Nashville, Tennessee (43), Kansas City (45) and Memphis (55).

The large city in the U.S. with the highest percentage of insured residents is Washington; the lowest is Houston, Texas.

When it comes to mid-sized cities — with populations between 100,000 and 300,000 — Columbia, Missouri, was ranked at No. 72 out of 260 cities in that group. Springfield, Missouri, fared far worse, clocking in at a lowly No. 231.

Among small cities — with populations of 100,000 residents or less — O'Fallon, Missouri, was ranked at No. 65 out of a field of 222 cities.

