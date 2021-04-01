Sophia Stram, granddaughter of NFL coach, wins soccer honors

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fans of St. Louis University women's soccer and the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs will cheer to know that freshman Sophia Stram has been named as the Atlantic 10 conference's Rookie of the Week.

Stram is the granddaughter of the late Hank Stram, the former Chiefs and Saints head football coach and longtime football broadcasting partner of STL legend Jack Buck.

Sophia Stram is a defender on the women's team who came to STL from Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

The award was for competition from March 22 to 28. It was the second time that she has won the weekly honor.

