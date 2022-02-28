South city man appearing Friday on 'You Bet Your Life'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If excitement counts into results, Alex Braun should do splendidly when he appears on the game show "You Bet Your Life" later this week.

Braun, who lives in south St. Louis, will be on the show hosted by comedian Jay Leno at 1.a.m. Friday on KTVI (Channel 2).

Braun recorded the show in September, one month before his friend, Chuck Kraus, appeared with Leno. The show is a resurrection of the classic game show made famous in the 1950s by comedic legend Groucho Marx.

Braun, a Mehlville High grad, and Kraus, an Ellisville police officer, became acquainted through a Facebook page frequented by a former contestant on "Wheel of Fortune."

(Kraus is a game-show regular of sorts, having appeared on three different shows in the last six years.)

"I am milking this for all I can," said Braun of his upcoming appearance. "I've secured the back room at Just John in The Grove for a watch party," which Braun said would start about midnight Thursday.

His drive for the spotlight stems back to when he could not get any media coverage 15 years ago for his appearance on "Wheel of Fortune."

Said Braun, "I just don't want the only time my name appears in the newspaper to be for my obituary."

