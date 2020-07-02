South County easiest place to sell home, study shows

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Should you be in the mood to sell your house, one study shows it's best if you live down south — as in south St. Louis County.

An analysis by SmartAsset, a financial technology company in New York, has ranked the 10 communities in Missouri in which selling a home is the easiest.

Five of those 10 are in the southern half of St. Louis County.

Based on the number of days that a house for sale remains on the market, Crestwood took the top spot for the shortest for-sale time, 28.4 days.

Other places in south St. Louis County to make the top 10 are Concord, 35.6 days; Affton, 40.8; Mehlville, 42.2; and Brentwood, 43.2.

Maryland Heights, in west St. Louis County, was No. 2 on the statewide list. Houses there remain on the market for an average of 28.6 days.

Hazelwood was No. 5 on the statewide list, with a sale time of 40.7 days.

The same analysis also crunched numbers for home affordability. None of the top 10 communities were in St. Louis or St. Louis County, but several were nearby.