Call it a semi safe space.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, has introduced legislation that would provide money to create more parking for large commercial trucks.

Bost, whose family was in the trucking business, is one of the sponsors of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Action. His district includes parts of St. Clair and Monroe counties.

Under the plan, the U.S. Department of Transportation would fund the building of new parking spaces dedicated to the large vehicles.

“I understand how difficult, and oftentimes dangerous, it can be when America’s truckers are forced to push that extra mile in search of a safe place to park," Bost said in a statement. "This is a matter of public safety."

Over-the-road truckers, who are limited in their allowed hours of operation, have complained to federal transportation officials about how they spend large amounts of time looking for safe parking, Bost reported.

The new bill, should it pass, would free up funds to create thousands of new spaces and improve many existing ones, he said.