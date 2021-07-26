Spin: City Foundry promo claims international status

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last week, City Foundry's public relations firm claimed that the new food hall had been named by Time magazine "as one of the World’s Greatest Places in 2021."

That's one heck of an accomplishment — considering that it doesn't open until Aug. 11.

Fact: the article in Time lists the entire city of St. Louis as one of the world's greatest places, and then lists several attractions: Gateway Arch, Laclede's Landing, two new hotels, the new MLS St. Louis City Soccer Club and others.

And indeed, the article mentions the midtown St. Louis food hall's opening as one of the city's noteworthy happenings.

When asked this week for clarification, the Jasper Paul PR & Marketing firm said Monday they simply misunderstood the focus of Time's article.

