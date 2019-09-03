Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

While on break for Labor Day, STL's ESPN radio station WXOS (101.1 FM) decided to part ways with mid-morning host Kevin Wheeler.

101ESPN - Kevin -20386954

Kevin Wheeler

Wheeler, who covered the 10 a.m.-to-1 p.m. shift, revealed the situation Monday on Twitter by saying "just a few quick things:

"1. I did not decide to 'leave' 101, they decided that I needed to leave.

"2. I do not know precisely what will come next

"3. I stayed away from this website for a few days so I wouldn't say anything I'd regret."

Wheeler, who was unavailable for comment, joined WXOS in 2013 after working eight years at KMOX (1120 AM).

According to Barrett Sports Media, Wheeler's shift likely will be covered by changing show times to create a new show, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anthony Stalter, now host of the 1-to-3 p.m. show, is expected to be part of the new program.

Also, the four-hour "Fast Lane" show will bump up an hour and air from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Barrett reported.

