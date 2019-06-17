Should you ever wonder how Square co-founder and STLer Jim McKelvey became such a tech success, you're in luck.
McKelvey recently inked a pact to write a "how to" book for Portfolio, a division of Penguin/Random House.
The book has a working title of "Squaring Up" (get it?) and offers a subtitle of "Building a Company by Solving Unsolved Problems."
The deal between the Clayton entrepreneur and the publishers was announced recently in Publishers Marketplace, a trade publication. No release date has been set.
The book promises to tell the tale of how Square "took on the credit card industry, defended against Amazon, and empowered small merchants ... and how other entrepreneurs can do the same."
McKelvey is a graduate of Ladue High School and Washington University.
While operating his Third Degree Glass Factory on Delmar Boulevard, McKelvey and his friend, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, devised a reader that allows small businesses to use customers' credit cards.
He also is the head of StarLake Holdings, which owns the Post-Dispatch building at 900 North Tucker Boulevard.