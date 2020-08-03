St. Ann dad glad, not surprised, astronaut son is safely home

Returning from 62 days in space and splashing down safely on Sunday would be a real big deal in most every family — unless you're the Behnkens of St. Ann.
"It's no big deal really; everybody's back and safe. No problems."
That was the just-the-facts response from Lou Behnken, whose son — Air Force Col. Robert Behnken — returned Sunday with flight partner Col. Doug Hurley after piloting SpaceX Crew Dragon.
"Those guys are all engineers. They have everything worked out," Lou Behnken said.
Then possibly sensing that a more touchy-feely response was being solicited, he added, "But we're all glad they're back."
The flight marked the first time since 2011 that NASA astronauts were launched from U.S. soil. The rocket they flew is owned and operated not by NASA but by Elon Musk's private company, SpaceX. The flight allowed NASA to keep a presence on the International Space Station.
Col. Behnken, who was the first to exit the capsule after splashdown, thanked the ground crew for "doing the most important parts and most difficult parts of human spaceflight, sending us into orbit and bringing us home safely."
And he concluded, "Thank you very much for the good ship Endeavour."
Lou Behnken, 71, said he never was surprised his son moved into the engineering/science field, something that interested him since his grade-school days.
"He was always good at math and science, and he would try to figure out how everything worked," Behnken said.
"As a kid, he was always taking his bike apart, adding some part or making some improvement, and then putting it back together," he said.
Those bike-tweaking episodes all took place at the St. Ann home where Lou Behnken still lives, and where he and his late wife, Cindy, raised their son and daughter, Marianne Behnken.
Col. Behnken is a 1988 graduate of Pattonville High. His father graduated from that school in 1967, before seeing action in Vietnam, including the Battle of Hue, with the 5th Marine Division.
"He had some of the same teachers I did at Pattonville," Lou Behnken said, then conceded, "He was a much better student than I was."
Col. Behnken was named a National Merit Scholar his senior year at Pattonville and earned a full scholarship to Washington University, where he was named outstanding mechanical engineering student his senior year.
He went on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees from the California Institute of Technology.
After joining the military, Col. Behnken joined the astronaut program in 2000. Before his journey on SpaceX Dragon, he had flown on two space shuttle flights — in 2008 and 2010, both on Endeavour.
It was only in connection with that first Shuttle flight that Lou Behnken ever heard his son talk about being apprehensive.
"The first time they came in on re-entry, Bob said he was a little nervous.
"But he looked over at the commander, who said the orange glow in the cockpit and all the sparks flying around happens all the time so ...," Lou Behnken said, letting the thought drift off into "no big deal" territory.
At the end of the month, Lou Behnken said he will head to the Houston area for a family reunion of sorts.
"You know his wife, Megan McArthur, is an engineer and astronaut, too, and she's going up in March 2021. She's already training for that," Lou Behnken said.
One activity at the gathering will be a birthday party for the colonel, who turned 50 in space on July 28.
And Lou Behnken, who worked in construction most of his life, said he won't be surprised if he ends up helping out with some home-improvement project.
"They've always got something going on with the house. Both of them being engineers, they have it all worked out and planned," he said.
Then where does that leave the father in the whole process? "I'm more hands on, so I usually suggest an easier way to do it," he said.
"I tell them all the time, 'You're engineers. You guys overthink things sometimes.'"
