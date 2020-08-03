St. Ann dad glad, not surprised, astronaut son is safely home

And he concluded, "Thank you very much for the good ship Endeavour."

Lou Behnken, 71, said he never was surprised his son moved into the engineering/science field, something that interested him since his grade-school days.

"He was always good at math and science, and he would try to figure out how everything worked," Behnken said.

"As a kid, he was always taking his bike apart, adding some part or making some improvement, and then putting it back together," he said.

Those bike-tweaking episodes all took place at the St. Ann home where Lou Behnken still lives, and where he and his late wife, Cindy, raised their son and daughter, Marianne Behnken.

Col. Behnken is a 1988 graduate of Pattonville High. His father graduated from that school in 1967, before seeing action in Vietnam, including the Battle of Hue, with the 5th Marine Division.

"He had some of the same teachers I did at Pattonville," Lou Behnken said, then conceded, "He was a much better student than I was."