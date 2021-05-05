 Skip to main content
St. Charles-based true-crime podcast wins second straight national award
For the second straight year, STL production company Shift Films has garnered laurels for its podcast "Lost Boys of Hannibal."

And that's just part of the good news.

Founded by Franki Cambeletta and Jeremy King, the St. Charles-based company picked up its second consecutive Communicators Award from the Academy of Interactive and Digital Arts in New York.

The podcast series, which won the award in 2019 for its first season, began its second campaign in April 2020. The third season will kick off Monday.

"Lost Boys of Hannibal" (Photo by Shift Films)

"Lost Boys of Hannibal" (Illustration by Shift Films)

The series tells the true tale of three boys — Joey Hoag, 13; his 10-year-old brother, Billy Hoag; and their friend, Craig Dowell, 14 — who went to explore caves in May 1967 near their Hannibal homes and have never been found.

The podcast is voiced by Cambeletta and Chris Koetters of Louisiana, Missouri.

As to the other good news ...

"Things are heating up now," Cambeletta said. "The Hoag family has finally started working with us to help with the project, and that's the focus" of the upcoming third season.

Cambeletta said plans also are in the works to turn the podcast into a filmed documentary, with a projected release date of 2023.

