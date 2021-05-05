St. Charles-based true-crime podcast wins second straight national award

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the second straight year, STL production company Shift Films has garnered laurels for its podcast "Lost Boys of Hannibal."

And that's just part of the good news.

Founded by Franki Cambeletta and Jeremy King, the St. Charles-based company picked up its second consecutive Communicators Award from the Academy of Interactive and Digital Arts in New York.

The podcast series, which won the award in 2019 for its first season, began its second campaign in April 2020. The third season will kick off Monday.

The series tells the true tale of three boys — Joey Hoag, 13; his 10-year-old brother, Billy Hoag; and their friend, Craig Dowell, 14 — who went to explore caves in May 1967 near their Hannibal homes and have never been found.

The podcast is voiced by Cambeletta and Chris Koetters of Louisiana, Missouri.

As to the other good news ...