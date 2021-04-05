St. Charles County checks in as healthiest in STL metro

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to STL's metropolitan area, at least on the western side of the river, St. Charles is the healthiest haven.

St. Charles has been ranked as the No. 2 healthiest county in Missouri, according to a 2021 report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

There are 115 counties in Missouri, a number that includes the city of St. Louis.

The only county to earn a higher health rating was Platte County, which is part of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The rankings were based on a combination of factors, including health outcomes, such as death rates and birth weights; health factors (smoking and obesity); socio-economic factors (education, employment, poverty levels); environment (water and air quality, driving safety); and clinical care (quality of physical and mental health services).

Here are how the other counties in STL stacked up health-wise: St. Louis County (23), Warren (30), Franklin (40), Lincoln (48), Jefferson (51) and St. Louis city (110).