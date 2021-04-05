St. Charles County checks in as healthiest in STL metro

Joe Holleman
When it comes to STL's metropolitan area, at least on the western side of the river, St. Charles is the healthiest haven.
St. Charles has been ranked as the No. 2 healthiest county in Missouri, according to a 2021 report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
There are 115 counties in Missouri, a number that includes the city of St. Louis.
The only county to earn a higher health rating was Platte County, which is part of the Kansas City metropolitan area.
The rankings were based on a combination of factors, including health outcomes, such as death rates and birth weights; health factors (smoking and obesity); socio-economic factors (education, employment, poverty levels); environment (water and air quality, driving safety); and clinical care (quality of physical and mental health services).
Here are how the other counties in STL stacked up health-wise: St. Louis County (23), Warren (30), Franklin (40), Lincoln (48), Jefferson (51) and St. Louis city (110).
After Platte and St. Charles, the Nos. 3-5 healthiest counties were, respectively, Clay and Johnson counties near Kansas City, and then Christian County, south of Springfield.
The five counties finishing lower than St. Louis city, Nos. 111-115 were all located in or near the Missouri Bootheel: New Madrid, Dunklin, Ripley, Mississippi and, last, Pemiscot.
Joe Holleman
