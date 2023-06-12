Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In a surprise move Monday morning, state Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O'Fallon, has ankled his post as chair of the GOP in St. Charles County.

"I am no longer supporting the St. Charles County Republican Central Committee. Neither should you," Lovasco said in a 10:30 a.m. Twitter post.

Along with stepping down from the chairmanship, Lovasco's post also said he is quitting the committee entirely.

Lovasco then posted his official resignation letter, which took the party organization to task for seeming to disregard a "vision for harmony and instead embrace and escalate conflict."

Read why in my committee resignation letter.#moleg #sccrcc pic.twitter.com/BbGmmZTVvT — Rep. Tony Lovasco (MO-64) (@tonylovasco) June 12, 2023

Lovasco noted that a recent committee vote "revealed that the vast majority of membership favors 'holding feet to the fire' over supporting and working alongside our elected Republican officials."

Near the end of the letter, Lovasco states: "We cannot hope to defeat the radical left or reduce the size and scope of government when our own party apparatus is more focused on attacking our own than growing our movement."

In an interview Monday afternoon, Lovasco said there have been specific clashes among committee members. "But those were talked about in closed session, so I shouldn't be making public comments about it."

Lovasco also said the committee should "not be engaged in activism. The main goal should be to support and elect Republican candidates for office."

"Apparently," he said, "the committee disagrees."

A computer salesman by trade, Lovasco is a Duchesne High graduate and was first elected as a state representative in 2018. His 64th District covers portions of St. Charles and Lincoln counties.