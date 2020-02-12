St. Charles woman named to lead St. Patrick's Day Parade

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Ancient Order of Hibernians has crossed the river to select Sandi Swift of St. Charles as the grand marshal of its 37th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Swift has held local, state and national offices with the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and now serves as the organization's national historian.

She also has been involved in numerous community efforts in St. Charles, which has earned her a lifetime achievement award from the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce.

The parade — which takes places in Dogtown, one of St. Louis' oldest Irish neighborhoods — starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Saint Patrick's Day. (The parade and festival has a "no cooler/backpack" rule.)

The order also will honor six sons of the Auld Sod at a banquet on March 6.