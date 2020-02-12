St. Charles woman named to lead St. Patrick's Day Parade

The St. Louis Ancient Order of Hibernians has crossed the river to select Sandi Swift of St. Charles as the grand marshal of its 37th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
Swift has held local, state and national offices with the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and now serves as the organization's national historian.
She also has been involved in numerous community efforts in St. Charles, which has earned her a lifetime achievement award from the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce.
The parade — which takes places in Dogtown, one of St. Louis' oldest Irish neighborhoods — starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Saint Patrick's Day. (The parade and festival has a "no cooler/backpack" rule.)
The order also will honor six sons of the Auld Sod at a banquet on March 6.
This year's laudables are St. Louis police Detective Bill Gillian; retired St. Louis fire Battalion Chief Gary Steffens; retired Webster Groves police officer Russ Nunnally; Community Fire District firefighter Chris Marshall; John O’Mara, business manager of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562; and Eddie McVey, of Maggie O’Brien’s Restaurant and Irish Pub.
The banquet starts at 6 p.m. at Electricians Hall, 5850 Elizabeth Ave. A $25 contribution toward food and drink is suggested.