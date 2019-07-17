The word is out: Virginia Leitner, a 104-year-old woman from St. Charles, likes to party.
"Just don’t tell me to be good, because I want to dance and have fun," Leitner said in the latest edition of "Stat," a national publication from Boston Globe Media that covers health, science and medicine.
Leitner is taking part in a centenarian study being conducted by Boston University.
In an article, which Leitner wrote, she attributes her long life in good part to genetics.
"My mother lived to be 93, and my dad was 98. And his brothers were all up in way late in their 90s. My sister lived to be 96," she said.
Leitner cited another reason for her longevity. "I’ve learned over the years," she said, "that you have to focus on the positives.