St. Louis affordable place to stay active
Gyms, pools among businesses reopening in St. Louis today

Grace Shryack exercises on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Club Fitness in Maplewood. The last remaining businesses in St. Louis and St. Louis County such as gyms and pools were allowed to reopen Monday since the coronavirus pandemic but with strict social distancing guidelines and disinfecting protocols.

 Laurie Skrivan

Though we seemed to have slipped in the last 12 months, St. Louis still makes a strong showing when it comes to keeping an active lifestyle.

Personal finance website WalletHub took a look at the best cities for an active lifestyle, and our fair burg placed at No. 35 out of the 100 largest U.S. cities. Last year we were ranked at No. 24.

Our strong suit is in "budget and participation," one of the two main categories used to rank the cities. We were No. 12 out of the 100 cities.

That category looked at things such as the cost of fitness club memberships, sports apparel, renting a bowling lane and reserving tennis courts. It also considered the number of sporting-goods stores, sports clubs, people who walk/bike to work, intramural leagues and pick-up athletic games.

In the other category, "sports and outdoors," we were No. 49.

This section looked at the number of athletic fields and courts, swimming pools, tennis courts, public golf courses, ice-skating rinks, skateboard parks, fitness centers, dance schools, playgrounds and hiking/running trails.

When it came to our major-city neighbors, only Chicago (5) and Cincinnati (23) finished higher than us. We left Kansas City (59), Indianapolis (64), Louisville (65), Nashville (67) and Memphis (84) behind in our flurry of activities.

No surprise that the best city for an active lifestyle is Honolulu, and not much of one that the worst is North Las Vegas.

