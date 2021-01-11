St. Louis affordable place to stay active

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Though we seemed to have slipped in the last 12 months, St. Louis still makes a strong showing when it comes to keeping an active lifestyle.

Personal finance website WalletHub took a look at the best cities for an active lifestyle, and our fair burg placed at No. 35 out of the 100 largest U.S. cities. Last year we were ranked at No. 24.

Our strong suit is in "budget and participation," one of the two main categories used to rank the cities. We were No. 12 out of the 100 cities.

That category looked at things such as the cost of fitness club memberships, sports apparel, renting a bowling lane and reserving tennis courts. It also considered the number of sporting-goods stores, sports clubs, people who walk/bike to work, intramural leagues and pick-up athletic games.

In the other category, "sports and outdoors," we were No. 49.

This section looked at the number of athletic fields and courts, swimming pools, tennis courts, public golf courses, ice-skating rinks, skateboard parks, fitness centers, dance schools, playgrounds and hiking/running trails.