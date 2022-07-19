St. Louis aldermanic president candidates scoop up campaign cash

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Most election eyes are peeled on the Aug. 2 primary and its contentious races for U.S. Senate, St. Louis County executive and the 1st Congressional District.

But while that storm swirls, two St. Louis aldermen — Jack Coatar and Megan Ellyia Green — are busy passing their campaign hats to become president of the Board of Alderman.

Those two candidates will run on Sept. 13 to fill the seat vacated by Lewis Reed, the longtime aldermanic president who resigned last month after pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges.

According to the state campaign reports filed July 15, Coatar raised $61,225 in the last quarter and Green garnered $43,670.

Including cash previously collected, Coatar has a substantial lead in overall bank, $143,400 to Green’s $55,876.

The reports show that Coatar’s contributors (fewer givers, bigger checks), include a number of real estate, development and hospitality companies who ponied up substantial contributions of $2,500-$2,600 each.

One real estate company, Vinson One LLC, managed to twice scrape up $2,500 to contribute during the reporting period. Jeff Tegethoff, owner of Tegethoff Development, and his wife, Anna Tegethoff, each gave $2,600.

A few other names of interest popped out of Coatar’s report as well:

The political action committee of former Mayor Lyda Krewson contributed $2,600; and Bob Blitz, a lawyer in the city’s relocation lawsuit against Stan Kroenke and the Rams, and his wife, Janet Blitz, each gave Coatar $2,600.

Green’s green (more donors, smaller amounts) included several elected officials and political operatives from both St. Louis city and county.

Alderman Anne Schweitzer, D-13th Ward, gave a total of $500. Schweitzer works for Public Eye, a public relations firm headed by Richard Callow, who also kicked in $800.

Other elected officials going Green were St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly and two County Council members, Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway. All three gave $100 each.

Also, Scott Intagliata, former chief of staff for St. Louis Mayor Freeman R. Bosley Jr., gave a total of $2,250.

A potential third candidate, Mark Kummer, turned in a petition Friday to be included on the ballot. If the petition contains enough verifiable signatures, he will join Coatar and Green in the race.