St. Louis Aquarium entrance wins theme-park award

Despite opening shortly before a pandemic struck and shut business down for months, the St. Louis Aquarium still made a good impression around the world in the last year.

The newest attraction at Union Station, which opened on Christmas Day 2019, has been presented with a Thea Award from the Themed Entertainment Association.

The aquarium won the trophy for "outstanding achievement — entrance experience."

The aquarium's award description states that "this incredible new aquarium entrance experience crosses the threshold into entertainment design in new and unexpected ways."

The award goes on to praise the aquarium for representing "a new generation of aquarium design."

The entrance is the station's old Grand Lobby, which resembles a train-station flip board. It also displays changing scenery on LED ceilings and walls and colorful fish swimming inside a clock-faced tank.