St. Louis Aquarium featured in Indian newspaper

Things are going swimmingly in St. Louis when you end up picking up press coverage across Asia.
The St. Louis Aquarium, which opened in December, was the subject of a short item in the Hindustan Times — about the attraction's fish scanner.
The machine at the Union Station attraction helps educate and entertain visitors about marine life. Guests can color a drawing of a specific fish and then place it under the scanner, which will allow the fish drawing to “swim” on a virtual screen.
The Times author compared the scanner to a magic pencil that was featured in "Shaka Laka Boom Boom," a popular children's television show in India in the early 2000s.
The article points out that the scanner has been a hit on a Reddit thread, picking up 48,200 upvotes and nearly 600 comments.
It also notes that one commenter said, "That’s one of the coolest machines (I've) ever seen" and another called it "genuinely awesome."
The Hindustan Times has headquarters in New Delhi and was started in 1924 by Mahatma Gandhi.
