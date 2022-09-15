St. Louis architect being lauded for years of preservation work

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Landmarks Association of St. Louis will raise the roof next month at the Compton Heights mansion to honor architect Doris A. Danna.

Danna will receive the H. Meade Summer Jr. Award on Oct. 15 at the association’s annual gala.

Danna was the first woman to be elected president of the St. Louis chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the first woman to receive its Gold Honor Award. She also served as president of Landmarks Association.

Calling her “a pioneer in the St. Louis architectural community,” the association noted that Danna’s work has “elevated the public’s understanding of architecture, the role it plays in society, and the concept of who can be an architect.”

The soirée will be from 6-9 p.m. in a private mansion at 3263 Hawthorne Avenue. Tickets are $100 and available through Eventbrite.com.

The mansion has seven bedrooms, ornate leaded glass windows and a ballroom. It was designed in 1903 by Ernst Janssen for Louis and Bertha Stockstrom.

Four years later, Janssen designed a home for Louis Stockstrom’s brother, Charles Stockstrom. That residence has become widely known as the Magic Chef Mansion.