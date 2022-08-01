St. Louis-area candidate watch parties easily lead to political puns

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ah yes, the political watch party.

With every election comes the gathering of the faithful, who will drink free drinks, eat free food and cheer wildly — until vote totals drop a wet blanket on at least half of them.

Missouri Voters Guide for Tuesday's primary elections The Post-Dispatch and the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis present this guide to the candidates and races on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Keep in mind, these are not open to the public. Those in attendance will be registered ahead of time and will include a candidates’ campaign workers and biggest supporters, which basically means “biggest contributors.”

And that’s why the media will be there, to provide valuable coverage (and absolutely NOT because of free refreshments).

So here are party plans for some of the most high-profile races:

U.S. SENATE

Trudy Busch Valentine: Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 Union Hall, 2319 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis. (Good luck finding a Miller Lite at this party.)

Eric Schmitt: Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights. (Candidate to file lawsuit against one lucky attendee.)

Eric Greitens: Epic Empowerment Campus, 17795 Wild Horse Creek Rd., Chesterfield. (No cellphones, no photos, no exceptions!)

U.S. CONGRESS

Cori Bush: House of Soul, 1204 Washington Ave., St. Louis. (Guests have choice of going inside or protesting outside.)

Steve Roberts: Bartolino’s Osteria, Hampton & I-44, St. Louis. (Please check your nondisclosure agreements at the door.)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Sam Page: Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel, 10700 Pear Tree Ln., Edmundson. (Curious to know if buffet zone be set at 300 feet or 1,000 feet.)

Jane Dueker: St. Louis County Police Officers Association Hall, 115 Baxter Road, Manchester. (Candidate will be ready to debate anybody, everybody.)

