St. Louis area dominates list of best high schools in state

While this bureau grapples with the recent news that St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain high schools are set to close next year, let’s take note as to which area secondary schools are doing well.
The list comes from Niche, a website that helps families with school selections.
When it comes to the top public high schools, the top seven schools in Missouri are all from the St. Louis area: They are, in order: Ladue Horton Watkins, Clayton, Lafayette, Parkway West, Marquette, Parkway Central and Kirkwood.
People are also reading…
With a break in the STL trend at No. 8 (which went to Columbia Rock Bridge), the top 10 is rounded out by Metro High in St. Louis city and Rockwood Summit.
The best public high in St. Charles County was deemed to be Francis Howell, at No. 20, with Fort Zumwalt West being the county’s runner-up at No. 27.
Festus High was the best-ranked among public schools in Jefferson County, at No. 99.
When it comes to the best private high schools in the metropolitan area, the top 10 are: John Burroughs, Thomas Jefferson School, Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, Priory, St. Louis University High, Whitfield School, Visitation, Chaminade, Crossroads, and Principia.
And looking at overall quality of schools, two local districts made the top 20 in the nation: Clayton was ranked at No. 13 and Ladue clocked in at No. 15.