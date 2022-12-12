St. Louis-area lens artists grab top spots in state photo contest

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Never let it be said that nature lovers from the St. Louis area lack focus.

All three first-place winners in the recently concluded Ninth Annual Missouri Department of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest hail from our mighty metropolitan area.

Each year, the department asks amateur photographers to submit photos capturing the beauty of the Show Me State’s stellar natural resources.

This past year, more than 700 photos were turned in by 199 photographers. There are three categories in the contest:

Natural Resources: First place was awarded to Jane Linders of Maryland Heights for her photo “Sunset at Creve Coeur Lake.”

Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: the top place went to Sara Lesire of Caseyville, Illinois for “Gone Fishin’.’”

Unique Places: The No. 1 photo, “Elephant Rock,” was shot by Romulo Rubio of Arnold.

Other area photographers recognized by the department were: Brady Hill, Fenton; Steve Jett, Foristell; Mary Moore, DeSoto; Kevin Pearson, House Springs; and Kim Stealey, O’Fallon, Missouri.

Amateur shooters of all ages may enter the contest, which starts up again on April 1. All winning photos can be viewed at dnr.mo.gov/photo-contest.