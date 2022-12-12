 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis-area lens artists grab top spots in state photo contest

2022 MoDNR photo contest Creve Coeur Lake

Sara Lesire won 1st Place in the People Enjoying Missouri's Outdoors category of the Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest, for this photo titled "Going Fishing," taken at Sam A. Baker State Park.

 Sara Lesire

Never let it be said that nature lovers from the St. Louis area lack focus.

All three first-place winners in the recently concluded Ninth Annual Missouri Department of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest hail from our mighty metropolitan area.

Each year, the department asks amateur photographers to submit photos capturing the beauty of the Show Me State’s stellar natural resources.

This past year, more than 700 photos were turned in by 199 photographers. There are three categories in the contest:

Natural Resources: First place was awarded to Jane Linders of Maryland Heights for her photo “Sunset at Creve Coeur Lake.”

2022 MoDNR photo contest Creve Coeur Lake

Jane Linders won 1st Place in the Natural Resources category of the Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest, for this photo titled "Sunset at Creve Coeur Lake."

Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: the top place went to Sara Lesire of Caseyville, Illinois for “Gone Fishin’.’”

Unique Places: The No. 1 photo, “Elephant Rock,” was shot by Romulo Rubio of Arnold.

2022 MoDNR photo contest Creve Coeur Lake

Romulo Rubio won 1st Place in the Unique Places category of the Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest, for this photo titled "Elephant Rock," taken at Elephant Rocks State Park.

Other area photographers recognized by the department were: Brady Hill, Fenton; Steve Jett, Foristell; Mary Moore, DeSoto; Kevin Pearson, House Springs; and Kim Stealey, O’Fallon, Missouri.

Amateur shooters of all ages may enter the contest, which starts up again on April 1. All winning photos can be viewed at dnr.mo.gov/photo-contest.

