St. Louis Art Fair pays well for participating artists
Sun sets on first day of Art Fair

Sculptures by Michael Gard of San Francisco, Calif., seemingly float at sunset during the opening of this weekend's St. Louis Art Fair in downtown Clayton on Friday, Sept. 11, 2009. Gard makes the sculptures out of woven aluminum and copper wire that is formed around a wax sculpture that is then melted away. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Seems like the St. Louis Art Fair pays off for artists.

According to Art Fair SourceBook 2020, the annual fair held in downtown Clayton was No. 2 in art sales.

The report notes that the average vendor at the 2019 gathering had slightly higher than $9,000 in net sales. That mark trailed only an art fair in Southlake, Texas.

And things are going well enough at the fair to hire Tracey Morgan as its operations and programming director.

Tracey Morgan

Tracey Morgan (Photo by St. Louis Art Fair)

Morgan has been in event planning since 2006 and has worked on St. Louis Fashion Week, LouFest and Wall Ball. For nine years, she worked as an events manager for Third Degree Glass Factory.

This year's art fair will be Sept. 11-13. For more information, go to www.saintlouisartfair.com.

