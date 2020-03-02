St. Louis Art Fair pays well for participating artists

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seems like the St. Louis Art Fair pays off for artists.

According to Art Fair SourceBook 2020, the annual fair held in downtown Clayton was No. 2 in art sales.

The report notes that the average vendor at the 2019 gathering had slightly higher than $9,000 in net sales. That mark trailed only an art fair in Southlake, Texas.

And things are going well enough at the fair to hire Tracey Morgan as its operations and programming director.

Morgan has been in event planning since 2006 and has worked on St. Louis Fashion Week, LouFest and Wall Ball. For nine years, she worked as an events manager for Third Degree Glass Factory.

This year's art fair will be Sept. 11-13. For more information, go to www.saintlouisartfair.com.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.