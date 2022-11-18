St. Louis’ Arts and Education Council names 2023 honorees

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

No less than 23 people will be lauded by The Arts and Education Council, which will present the 2023 St. Louis Arts Awards in the new year.

The gala is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Chase Park Plaza. Ron Himes will emcee the event. The 2023 individual honorees are:

Lifetime Achievement: Barbara Berner, artistic director/CEO of St. Louis Children’s Choirs; Judy Best, artistic director of Best Dance & Talent Center; and Eugene B. Redmond, emeritus professor of English at SIU-Edwardsville and poet laureate of East St. Louis.

Excellence in the Arts: Steve Schankman, founder of Contemporary Productions.

Excellence in Philanthropy: John Russell, Broadway producer and executive of Russell Wealth Management Group.

Art Educator of the Year: Suzanne Palmer, fine arts director for Normandy Schools; and Jermaine Smith, director and music teacher at Sumner High School.

Renaissance Award: Susan Barrett, owner of Barrett Barrera Projects; and artist/illustrator Cbabi Bayoc.

Catalyst Award: Multi-faceted artist Thomasina Clarke; and Tim Schall, executive director of Cabaret Project of St. Louis.

Catalyst Award-Arts Legend: Dorothy Marshall Englis, chair of Sargent Conservatory of Theater Arts at Webster University; and Raymond J. Parks, choreographer and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Art Innovators: Maria Ellis, director of The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus.

Champions for the Arts: Diane Davenport, University City schools music teacher; and Gloria Taylor, founder/CEO of Community Women Against Hardship.

National Arts Icons: Keyon Harrold, musician and creative advisor at Jazz St. Louis; and publisher/animator David Steward II.

Emerging artists: Prince Lyons and Shevare Perry.

Emerging student artists: Riley Carter Adams, William Austin and Denim Browder.

Organizations that will be recognized include: Greater St. Louis Inc.; Griot Museum of Black History; and Sumner High School Recovery Plan.

For more information, go to keeparthappening.org