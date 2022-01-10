St. Louis bests most neighbor cities for active lifestyle

Is there a better way to start 2022 than to embrace an active lifestyle — aside. of course, from winning one of the big lotteries?
And would you have guessed that St. Louis does "active" better than most bustling burgs?
Personal finance website WalletHub took a look at the best cities for an active lifestyle, and we came in at No. 32 out of the 100 largest U.S. cities.
Even better, we appear to be inching up the list. Last year, we were No. 35
Our strong suit is in "budget and participation," one of the two main categories used to rank the cities. We were No. 12 in that area.
That category looked at things such as the cost of fitness club memberships, sports apparel, renting a bowling lane and reserving tennis courts.
It also considered the number of sporting-goods stores, sports clubs, people who walk/bike to work, intramural leagues and pick-up athletic games.
In the other category, "sports and outdoors," we were No. 48. (Hey, we're still in the top half.)
This section looked at the number of athletic fields and courts, swimming pools, tennis courts, public golf courses, ice-skating rinks, skateboard parks, fitness centers, dance schools, playgrounds and hiking/running trails.
When it came to our major-city neighbors, only Chicago (2) and Cincinnati (14) finished higher than us.
We left Indianapolis (49), Nashville (55), Louisville (57), Kansas City (73) and Memphis (89) behind in the active-lifestyle dust.
The best city for having an active lifestyle is San Francisco, and the worst is North Las Vegas.