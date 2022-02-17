St. Louis Black journalists being lauded by Urban League

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As part of Black History Month observance, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will honor 12 local journalists — including Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin C. Johnson.

The event will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 26, at the league headquarters, 1408 North Kingshighway, prior to the organization's food distribution program.

Along with Johnson, who has been with the P-D since 1998, the honorees are:

Robin Boyce and Tim Lampley (STL TV); freelance writer Sylvester Brown Jr.; Maurice Drummond of KMOV (Channel 4); Ruth Ezell of KETC (Channel 9); Ty Hawkins, Kim Hudson and Shirley Washington of KTVI (Channel 2); Art Holliday and Robert Townsend (KSDK); and Alvin Reid, editor of the St. Louis American and "Donnybrook" panelist.

