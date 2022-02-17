 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis Black journalists being lauded by Urban League

As part of Black History Month observance, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will honor 12 local journalists — including Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin C. Johnson.

The event will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 26, at the league headquarters, 1408 North Kingshighway, prior to the organization's food distribution program.

Kevin C. Johnson

Kevin C. Johnson 

Along with Johnson, who has been with the P-D since 1998, the honorees are:

Robin Boyce and Tim Lampley (STL TV); freelance writer Sylvester Brown Jr.Maurice Drummond of KMOV (Channel 4); Ruth Ezell of KETC (Channel 9); Ty HawkinsKim Hudson and Shirley Washington of KTVI (Channel 2); Art Holliday and Robert Townsend (KSDK); and Alvin Reid, editor of the St. Louis American and "Donnybrook" panelist.

