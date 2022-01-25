St. Louis Bosnian community highlighted by BBC

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although well-known locally, the story of the Bosnian renaissance in St. Louis is getting some international attention.

Last week, the BBC Travel website reported on how the Bevo Mill area of south St. Louis became a refuge for Bosnian refugees over the last 25 years or so — and now has become a thriving community.

In the article "St Louis: The US city transformed by heartbreak," the venerable news vessel reports that our fair burg "has been shaped by the subtle but abundant influence of a community not found in such numbers outside Europe."

The story goes on to name-check a number of businesses started by members of the Bosnian community.

Those operations include Grbic's, Lemmon's and Balkan Treat Box restaurants; Zlatne Kapi bakery; Iriskic Brothers butcher shop; and Europa Market.

Singled out for special mention are Sulejman, Senada, Ermin and Ermina "Mama" Grbic, and Edo and Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box.

The article also notes that St. Louis has the largest Bosnian population in the U.S., with about 70,000 estimated residents.

It goes on to credit that community with bolstering the neighborhood it adopted along Gravois Avenue near the Bevo Mill when Bosnian immigration began in earnest in the late 1990s.

"At that time, a dwindling population had left South City's business district a ghost town, with boarded-up windows and little hope that anyone would pump much-needed life into its economy," the writer notes.

The article also gives mention to Fontbonne professor emeritus Ben Moore, as well as to the late Joe Bonwich, the former Post-Dispatch restaurant critic and food writer who championed the Bosnian eateries during his stint at the newspaper.

