St. Louis Bosnian community highlighted by BBC

Fountain dedication draws Bosnian President Zeljko Komsic to Bevo Mill

Bosnian dancers from the group Kud Djerdan await the beginning of a groundbreaking ceremony for a sebilj, a wooden and stone fountain, at the intersection of Morganford and Gravois on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013. Bosnians living in St. Louis are building the fountain, modeled after a famous 18th century one in Sarajevo, to mark the center of their community. From left are Melisa Grabic, Melisa Vilic, Anisa Abdijanovic and Enna Turan. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Although well-known locally, the story of the Bosnian renaissance in St. Louis is getting some international attention.

Last week, the BBC Travel website reported on how the Bevo Mill area of south St. Louis became a refuge for Bosnian refugees over the last 25 years or so — and now has become a thriving community.

In the article "St Louis: The US city transformed by heartbreak," the venerable news vessel reports that our fair burg "has been shaped by the subtle but abundant influence of a community not found in such numbers outside Europe."

The story goes on to name-check a number of businesses started by members of the Bosnian community.

Those operations include Grbic's, Lemmon's and Balkan Treat Box restaurants; Zlatne Kapi bakery; Iriskic Brothers butcher shop; and Europa Market.

Singled out for special mention are Sulejman, Senada, Ermin and Ermina "Mama" Grbic, and Edo and Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box.

The article also notes that St. Louis has the largest Bosnian population in the U.S., with about 70,000 estimated residents.

It goes on to credit that community with bolstering the neighborhood it adopted along Gravois Avenue near the Bevo Mill when Bosnian immigration began in earnest in the late 1990s.

"At that time, a dwindling population had left South City's business district a ghost town, with boarded-up windows and little hope that anyone would pump much-needed life into its economy," the writer notes.

The article also gives mention to Fontbonne professor emeritus Ben Moore, as well as to the late Joe Bonwich, the former Post-Dispatch restaurant critic and food writer who championed the Bosnian eateries during his stint at the newspaper.

