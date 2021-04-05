St. Louis branches reach for stars to promote National Library Week

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
STL celebrities seem to be on the same page when it comes to reading.
And the St. Louis Public Library has managed to book some of them to promote National Library Week, which runs through Saturday.
Among the famous folks going to bat for the local shelves are super-athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, sports announcer Joe Buck, show host Andy Cohen and comedian Nikki Glaser.
-
Last month, the St. Louis system re-opened 16 of its locations under a shorter-hours format.
The celebs all posted videos that ask their STL fans to support the local library efforts by becoming a Friend of the St. Louis Public Library.
Other famous faces in the video pitch include Cardinal Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith; Orlando Pace, of the Rams; hockey's Chris Pronger; and former Redbird skipper Tony La Russa, who now helms the Chicago White Sox.
To see the individual video clips, go to slpl.org.
