St. Louis Browns: 75th anniversary of integration benchmark this Wednesday

When you’re the St. Louis Browns — a perennially mediocre team that played second-fiddle for 52 seasons to a more popular club in a baseball town — a lot of history can get overlooked.

Sadly, one of the most noteworthy of the club’s legacies seems to have faded from widespread recognition is the fact that the Browns were on the cutting edge of integrating baseball.

This Wednesday (July 20) will mark the 75th anniversary of the Browns becoming the first team in major-league history to field two Black players in the same game.

On that date in 1947, outfielders Willard Brown and Hank Thompson both started a game against the Red Sox.

Thompson and Brown, who had been playing with the Kansas City Monarchs, were signed by Browns executive Bill DeWitt Sr. to attract Black fans to games.

Thompson also holds the distinction of being the third Black player ever to start an MLB game when he played in the Browns outfield on July 17, 1947.

Although 1947 was Brown’s only season in the majors, Thompson went on to spend eight years with the New York Giants and played in two World Series.

That was only two weeks after Larry Doby of Cleveland became the second Black player, after Jackie Robinson in 1946, to play in the majors.

“And it’s important to remember they played for the St. Louis Browns, the most southern of major league baseball’s 16 teams” at the time, said Ed Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

The Cardinals did not field a Black player, Tom Alston, until 1954.

The Browns played in the American League from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.