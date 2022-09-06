St. Louis Browns luncheon to feature Jackie Robinson talk

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In mid-October, with the Cardinals hopefully in the middle of a long playoff run, fervent fans of the “other” STL Louis ballclub will have its yearly gathering.

On Oct. 19, the annual St. Louis Browns reunion luncheon will be held at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis — with two special guests on hand to talk hardball.

Ritenour High grad Jerry Reuss is one of the featured speakers. Reuss began his career with the Redbirds in 1969 and went on to win 220 games while playing 22 seasons for eight teams. While with the Dodgers in 1980, he was runner-up in the Cy Young voting.

Reuss was raised in a family that had Browns backers and now contributes to the social media pages of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

The other featured speaker will be Ray Doswell, vice president and curator of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Doswell will talk about the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947, as well as the Browns’ laudable record for fielding Black players.

For the unknowing, the Browns played here from 1902 through 1953, then moved to Baltimore to become the Orioles. During 52 seasons here, the Browns were perennial cellar-dwellers — except for 1944, when they lost to the Cards in the “Streetcar Series.”

Doors open at 11 a.m., program begins at 11:30. Tickets are $40 for fan club members and $50 for nonmembers. attending. There also is a $10 option to attend through Zoom.

For tickets or information, got to thestlbrowns.com.