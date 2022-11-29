St. Louis Children’s Choirs taps Fresno woman for new director post

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Children’s Choirs went way west to find its newest artistic director.

Alyson Moore of Fresno, California, will take the helm of the choir in fall 2023, becoming only the fourth artistic director in the group’s 45-year history.

Moore is on the faculty at Fresno State University. She also is choir director at University High School in Fresno and artistic director of the Fresno Choral Artists.

In addition, Moore is the founder of the American Kodaly Children’s Chorus in Baltimore and serves as a director at Bryn Mawr School.

Moore will succeed Barbara Berner, who has served as artistic director since 1999.

The St. Louis Children’s Choirs has about 400 members who come from more than 100 school districts in Missouri and Illinois. It performs with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, as well as with the Bach Society of St. Louis, the Ambassadors of Harmony, Opera Theatre and the St. Louis African Chorus.