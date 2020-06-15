St. Louis city banner rules the flag-waving world

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Made it, Ma — top of the flagpole.

In an amusing social media contest that popped up as coronavirus shutdowns became widespread in April, a Twitter account called ""March Madness of Flags" set out to determine who had the "coolest flag."

And now, more than six weeks later, it has been decreed: Our fair burg indeed has the coolest flag of them all.

In the final four held this past weekend, St. Louis first whipped sister-city Stuttgart, Germany, to make the finals against Yaroslavl Oblast, a Russian federal district north of Moscow. (Yaroslavl beat Barbados in the other semifinal match.)

Then on Sunday, despite Yaroslavl boasting a striking flag that features a large bear with a battle axe, our city sailed to the top spot in the known flag-waving universe by posting a 625-49 victory.

Back in April, St. Louis defeated Tulsa, 1,546-94 to win the U.S. cities quadrant of the bracket, then waited while winners were picked from European cities, countries and Russian states/districts.

The St. Louis flag is relatively new, adopted in 1964 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration.