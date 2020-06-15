You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis city banner rules the flag-waving world
0 comments

St. Louis city banner rules the flag-waving world

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Made it, Ma — top of the flagpole.

In an amusing social media contest that popped up as coronavirus shutdowns became widespread in April,  a Twitter account called ""March Madness of Flags" set out to determine who had the "coolest flag."

And now, more than six weeks later, it has been decreed: Our fair burg indeed has the coolest flag of them all.

City Flag of St. Louis

In the final four held this past weekend, St. Louis first whipped sister-city Stuttgart, Germany, to make the finals against Yaroslavl Oblast, a Russian federal district north of Moscow. (Yaroslavl beat Barbados in the other semifinal match.)

Then on Sunday, despite Yaroslavl boasting a striking flag that features a large bear with a battle axe, our city sailed to the top spot in the known flag-waving universe by posting a 625-49 victory.

Back in April, St. Louis defeated Tulsa, 1,546-94 to win the U.S. cities quadrant of the bracket, then waited while winners were picked from European cities, countries and Russian states/districts.

The St. Louis flag is relatively new, adopted in 1964 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration.

Designed by Theodore Sizer, an art history professor at Yale University, the flag symbolizes the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, with the point of the confluence marked by a fleur-de-lis to pay tribute to the city's French heritage.

The "March Madness of Flags" account was created in March and is dedicated to "the love of vexillology," the study of flags.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports