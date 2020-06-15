St. Louis city banner rules the flag-waving world

Made it, Ma — top of the flagpole.
In an amusing social media contest that popped up as coronavirus shutdowns became widespread in April, a Twitter account called ""March Madness of Flags" set out to determine who had the "coolest flag."
And now, more than six weeks later, it has been decreed: Our fair burg indeed has the coolest flag of them all.
In the final four held this past weekend, St. Louis first whipped sister-city Stuttgart, Germany, to make the finals against Yaroslavl Oblast, a Russian federal district north of Moscow. (Yaroslavl beat Barbados in the other semifinal match.)
St. Louis vs. Yaroslavl Oblast pic.twitter.com/Hv6zphAiHl— March Madness of Flags (@FlagsMarch) June 13, 2020
Then on Sunday, despite Yaroslavl boasting a striking flag that features a large bear with a battle axe, our city sailed to the top spot in the known flag-waving universe by posting a 625-49 victory.
AND THE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS IS ......... ST. LOUIS!!! #FlagDay #FlagsOnFlagsOnFlags #Bracketology #WeSleepInMay #StayHomeSaveLives #ThisIsOnlyTemporary #Flags pic.twitter.com/q9AqJlOO2F— March Madness of Flags (@FlagsMarch) June 14, 2020
Back in April, St. Louis defeated Tulsa, 1,546-94 to win the U.S. cities quadrant of the bracket, then waited while winners were picked from European cities, countries and Russian states/districts.
The St. Louis flag is relatively new, adopted in 1964 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration.
Designed by Theodore Sizer, an art history professor at Yale University, the flag symbolizes the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, with the point of the confluence marked by a fleur-de-lis to pay tribute to the city's French heritage.
The "March Madness of Flags" account was created in March and is dedicated to "the love of vexillology," the study of flags.
