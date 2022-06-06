St. Louis city fares poorly in ranking for raising families

It has been said that Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids. And St. Louis city isn't getting any rave reviews, either.
Our fair burg checked in at No. 160 out of the 182 largest cities in the U.S., according to the latest "Best and Worst Places To Raise a Family" from personal finance website WalletHub.
Starting with the worst news (and working our way up to mediocre), we were second-to-last, No. 181, in the category of health and safety — and we tied for dead-last in the subcategory of highest violent crime rate.
We were No. 162 in education and health, and No. 159 in socio-economics, which looked at divorce/separation rates, share of two-parent families, and families living in poverty or getting food stamps and unemployment benefits.
Our best finish was a No. 65 ranking in "family fun," which focused on attractions and recreational opportunities. We also clocked in at No. 76, in affordability.
Of all our major neighbors, only Memphis (180) finished lower. The ones above us were Kansas City (80); Louisville, Kentucky (88); Cincinnati (93); Nashville, Tennessee (104); Chicago (110); Indianapolis (147); and Springfield, Missouri. (151).
The best U.S. city for raising a family, according to the survey, was Fremont, California; the worst, Detroit.
