St. Louis city flag flies triumphant over Twitter-land

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

That's one handsome city flag you got there, Tulsa ... but you never really stood a chance.

In a social media contest concocted by a Twitter account called ""March Madness of Flags," the flag of our fair burg waved goodbye to Tulsa's pennant as it ran away with the competition.

With the final voting closing Sunday night, St. Louis's flag racked up a 1,546-to-94 victory and won the title of "Coolest U.S. City Flag."

Along the way, St. Louis whipped New York, Albuquerque, Indianapolis, Portland, Oregon, and Washington before clobbering Tulsa in the finals.

Of our major neighbors, Chicago and Indianapolis made it to the Sweet Sixteen, while state-mate Kansas City was knocked out in the second round by Corpus Christi, Texas.

The St. Louis flag is relatively new, adopted in 1964 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration.

Designed by Theodore Sizer, an art history professor at Yale University, the flag symbolizes the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, with the point of the confluence marked by a fleur-de-lis to pay tribute to the city's French heritage.