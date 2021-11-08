 Skip to main content
St. Louis city high on job openings list, survey says
Urban League, AT&T partner to boost local employment

Applicant Molique Taylor, left, thanks Diane Busch and Tim Staff, both talent acquisition manager with AT&T Missouri, and during a job fair co-hosted by the Urban League and AT&T at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in St. Louis.  Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

For those who happen to be looking for a job, St. Louis city seems to be a darn fine place to be.

Among "mid-sized" cities, which are those with populations between 210,000 and 490,000 people, our fair burg is ranked at No. 2 — trailing only the amusement park heaven that is Orlando, Fla.

The 2020 census figures sets the city's population at 301,578.

According to Careerbuilder, an employment site that uses online data to match employers with potential job candidates, St. Louis has 151 job openings for every 1,000 people.

By comparison, Orlando has 156 jobs per 1,000 residents.

The industry with the most job listings in St. Louis is health-care services, which also is the national leader when it comes to jobs available.

One of our major neighbors, Cincinnati, came an at No. 4 on the list, with 138 job openings per 1,000 residents. No. 3 was Tacoma, Washington; and No. 5 was Richmond, Virginia.

Also, in the small-city rankings (cities with less than 210,000), Springfield, Missouri, came in at No. 5, with 83 jobs for every 1,000 residents.

As in St. Louis, health care is the industry with the most job openings in Springfield.

