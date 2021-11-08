St. Louis city high on job openings list, survey says

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For those who happen to be looking for a job, St. Louis city seems to be a darn fine place to be.

Among "mid-sized" cities, which are those with populations between 210,000 and 490,000 people, our fair burg is ranked at No. 2 — trailing only the amusement park heaven that is Orlando, Fla.

The 2020 census figures sets the city's population at 301,578.

According to Careerbuilder, an employment site that uses online data to match employers with potential job candidates, St. Louis has 151 job openings for every 1,000 people.

By comparison, Orlando has 156 jobs per 1,000 residents.

The industry with the most job listings in St. Louis is health-care services, which also is the national leader when it comes to jobs available.

One of our major neighbors, Cincinnati, came an at No. 4 on the list, with 138 job openings per 1,000 residents. No. 3 was Tacoma, Washington; and No. 5 was Richmond, Virginia.