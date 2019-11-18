Subscribe for 99¢
Photo from the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

When it comes to sin, our game is strong. Still.

St. Louis is ranked No. 3 on a list of the "Most Sinful Cities in America," compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub.

Keep in mind, St. Louis has always been strong when it comes to transgressing: The same list lovers ranked us No. 2 in 2016; No. 4 in 2017; and No. 5 last year.

The listers leered at the largest 182 U.S. cities and judged how they performed in the area of the seven deadly sins: anger, jealousy, vice, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

In two of the seven categories we grabbed No. 1: anger (violent crime) and vice (obesity, drug use, smoking and drinking).

When it came to "lust" (teen births, Tinder users, adult-entertainment businesses) and "laziness" (dropout rate, hours of TV watching, exercise habits), we were No. 20.

Other sin slots were: jealousy (27); vanity (28) and greed (61).

Our major-city neighbors all still trail us when it comes to transgressions: Chicago (7); Memphis (23); Cincinnati (27); Kansas City (48); Springfield, Mo. (51); Indianapolis (53); Nashville (66); and Louisville (71).

Ahead of us nationally were Las Vegas, still the champion, and Los Angeles.

The least sinful city was Pearl City, Hawaii

