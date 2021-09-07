St. Louis continues as great place for pets

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
St. Louis is a great place to live — at least if you're a pet.
Once again, our fair burg curled up into the top 10 for "Most Pet-Friendly Cities" in the U.S., according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
This year, the city clocked in at No. 6, up two spots from its 2019 ranking.
We finished in the top 20 in two of the three main categories:
• No. 16 in health-wellness: number of veterinarians, trainers and caretakers; dog-friendly restaurants, hotels and shops; pet daycare and boarding sites; pet-friendly rental space; and animal protection laws.
The wellness category also looked at number of pet shelters per capita, in which we were No. 2 in the nation, trailing only San Diego.
• No. 18 in pet budget: cost of veterinarians, pet-care providers and insurance premiums.
We dipped a bit when it came to outdoor pet friendliness, ranking No. 39 out of the 100 cities. This category looked at weather, dog parks, park space, dog-friendly trails and dog shows.
We led the pack among our major-city neighbors: Cincinnati (8); Nashville, Tennessee (34); Louisville, Kentucky (42); Indianapolis (43); Kansas City, Missouri (46); Memphis (47); and Chicago (64).
The best city was Scottsdale, Arizona; the worst, Santa Ana, California.
WalletHub is not the only entity to extol our pet virtues.
Last year, the city was ranked No. 1 "Pet-Friendly City" by Revival Animal health, a pet-supply website. And in 2017, travel-related website RewardExpert named the STL metropolitan area as No. 7 in overall pet-friendliness.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
