St. Louis cooks up to medium for vegetarians/vegans

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Vegetarians trying to make their way meatless through a menu should note that while St. Louis may not be the filet mignon of the nation, it's not chopped liver, either.

Taking a look at the largest 100 cities in the U.S., our fair burg checks in at No. 46 on the "Best Cities for Vegans/Vegetarians" list from personal finance website WalletHub.

Our best showing, a No. 26 slot, in the three categories used to compile the rankings came in the area of diversity.

This category looked at factors such as number of restaurants offering vegetarian and vegan options; number of farmers' markets, vegetable nurseries, community gardens and organic farms; and number of juice/smoothie bars and salad shops.

We finished at No. 55, when it comes to affordability of vegan and vegetarian options, and we clocked in at No. 60 in lifestyle, which gauged vegetable and fruit consumption and the number of those ever-popular vegan and vegetarian meet-ups.

The bad news (or maybe good news, depending on taste) is that most of our major neighbors bested us in catering to vegetarians and vegans:

• Chicago (17), despite its poetic hog-butchering legacy.