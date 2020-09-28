St. Louis cooks up to medium for vegetarians/vegans

Vegetarians trying to make their way meatless through a menu should note that while St. Louis may not be the filet mignon of the nation, it's not chopped liver, either.
Taking a look at the largest 100 cities in the U.S., our fair burg checks in at No. 46 on the "Best Cities for Vegans/Vegetarians" list from personal finance website WalletHub.
Our best showing, a No. 26 slot, in the three categories used to compile the rankings came in the area of diversity.
This category looked at factors such as number of restaurants offering vegetarian and vegan options; number of farmers' markets, vegetable nurseries, community gardens and organic farms; and number of juice/smoothie bars and salad shops.
We finished at No. 55, when it comes to affordability of vegan and vegetarian options, and we clocked in at No. 60 in lifestyle, which gauged vegetable and fruit consumption and the number of those ever-popular vegan and vegetarian meet-ups.
The bad news (or maybe good news, depending on taste) is that most of our major neighbors bested us in catering to vegetarians and vegans:
• Chicago (17), despite its poetic hog-butchering legacy.
• Cincinnati (21), because veggies are always preferable to the chili.
• Louisville (30), where they must be holding the turkey off their Hot Browns.
• Nashville (35), even without Prince's and Hattie B.'s offering hot tofu.
• Indianapolis (40), a city that brings no notable meat dishes to mind, and ...
• Kansas City (No. 44), which STL has always suspected of inflating its barbecued-ribs prowess.
The only major-city neighbor to finish lower than us was Memphis, bless its pulled pork-loving heart, which finished at No. 62.
The top five cities on the list come as absolutely no surprise: Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Orlando, Florida; and Seattle.
Hope does remain for California, however, as San Bernardino — home of the very first McDonald's — was ranked at No. 100.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.