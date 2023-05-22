Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In a resolution passed last week that recognized police officers killed in the line of duty, only two members of the U.S. House of Representatives opposed it.

One of them was U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis.

According to The Hill, Bush said the resolution, which passed on a 413-2 vote, was an attempt to “advance Republicans’ false narrative around supporting law enforcement and gaslight the public about where they stand.”

The statement was issued jointly by Bush and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, both members of self-styled “The Squad,” a group of progressive legislators that includes Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

In a joint statement, Bush and Tlaib said the health and safety of first responders is “a top priority” for them.

They then continued on to slam the GOP, calling it “the party of insurrection” and charging that Republicans “enabled January 6th by peddling lies about the election.”

Bush has frequently expressed support for defunding the police, The Hill reported, saying that in August 2022, Bush said that “defunding the police has to happen."

Bush has gained much publicity in her two-plus years in the U.S. House for her “defund the police” stance, and for spending several hundred thousand dollars annually to maintain her own private security force, which includes her husband.