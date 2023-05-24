Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
To honor the country’s first Black nurse during National Nurses Month, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, sponsored a resolution recognizing Mary Eliza Mahoney.
Mahoney, born to former slaves in 1845, graduated from the New England Hospital for Women and Children in 1879, after working at the hospital for more than 15 years as a janitor, cook and laborer.
After being licensed as a nurse, Mahoney worked as a private nurse in Boston and later co-founded the National Association of Colored Graduate Nurses.
“Mary Eliza Mahoney’s bravery, resiliency, and trailblazing contributions to the nursing profession have paved the way for countless Black nurses,” said Bush, who previously worked as a nurse.
Bush said the resolution not only lauds Mahoney’s achievement and the fact that May is National Nurses Month, but also serves to encourage “more women of color to join this noble profession.”
