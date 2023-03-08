Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The old wisdom that one has to spend money to make money has been given a twist by the St. Louis County Council.

The council voted Tuesday to spend taxpayer money to get more taxpayer money.

By a 5-2 vote, the council approved spending $300,000 — doubling the $150,000 that County Executive Sam Page asked for just last week — to hire a firm to mount an “an educational campaign to inform voters of the marijuana measure which will appear on the April 4 ballot.”

The measure, a 3% sales tax imposed on the retail sale of recreational marijuana in unincorporated St. Louis County, is projected to raise about $3 million a year. A number of municipalities in the county also plan to ask voters to approve a similar 3% measure.

Councilman Dennis Hancock, R-3rd District, opposed the spending, saying the measure is “just not the right thing to do.”

“It starts as (a request for) $150,000 and then it gets doubled to $300,000,” he said. “That’s a lot of taxpayer money to be throwing into the wind.”

Hancock said a more appropriate move for those supporting the sales-tax increase would be for them to form a committee and raise money to support their aims.

“I’m no expert on the marijuana industry,” he said, “but it just seems to be a bad use of taxpayers’ money.”

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, also opposed the spending.

But then on Tuesday, bill sponsor and council chair Shalonda Webb, D-4th District, amended it to $300,000.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-3rd District, who once worked for a law firm that orchestrated marijuana licensing efforts in the county, voted in favor of the spending. Others council members in support were Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District; Ernie Trakas, R-6th District; and Mark Harder, R-7th District.

Such educational campaigns by local governments seeking tax increases have been called into question before.

In February 2022, the Missouri Supreme Court affirmed a state law that bans the use of public funds for campaigning. That ruling stemmed from a move in 2019 by several municipalities to have the law overturned.

The high court ruled against the cities’ argument that the prohibition limited public officials’ free speech, ruling that the law did not “does not limit or prohibit officials’ speech; it merely prohibits them from using public funds to facilitate or augment that speech.”

Then in August, some University City residents filed suit in connection to an educational campaign for a sales-tax increase in 2022.

The residents accused the city of advocating for a quarter-percent sales tax for the fire department, arguing that literature the city produced on the ballot issue broke state law by clearly leaning in favor of the measure.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Krista Peyton dismissed the lawsuit without explanation.

One of the plaintiffs in the University City lawsuit, which is being appealed, is longtime local government watchdog Tom Sullivan.

Sullivan also criticized the County Council’s action on Tuesday.

“The law is clear: no public funds can be spent on a campaign,” he said. “There is no exception for any phony ‘informational’ campaign.’”