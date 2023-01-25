St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder seeking state Senate seat

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fresh off a win for reelection to the St. Louis County Council, Mark Harder has now joined a pair of men running for the Missouri Senate.

Harder, a Chesterfield resident who represents the council’s 7th District, announced Wednesday he will seek the Republican nomination for the 15th Senate District in west St. Louis County.

Also in the race: Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin and former state Rep. David Gregory, a Sunset Hills Republican who lost the Aug. 2 GOP primary for state auditor. The seat currently is held by Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, whose current term is his last.

The district includes Manchester, Ballwin, Wildwood, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Ellisville, Winchester, Twin Oaks, Town and Country, Country Life Acres, and Crystal Lake Park.

In a statement, Harder said he would work to provide resources to police for fighting crime rate; reform personal and property taxes; and improve government accountability and transparency.

In November, Harder won his third term to the County Council. Previously, he served two terms as a Ballwin city councilman.

Harder, who was tabbed as the council’s vice chairman for the second straight year, has developed into one of the most vocal critics of County Executive Sam Page. He and former Councilman Tim Fitch battled Page and his office on several issues, most notably Page’s outside employment as an anesthesiologist.